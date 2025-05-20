YELVERTON Bohemians are off the mark and off the bottom in the Tolchards DCL D Division West following a crushing eight-wicket win over Babbacombe.
The Torquay side probably felt they were in command after racking-up 247 for seven in a 45-over game – skipper Rob Redding making 80.
Yelverton captain David Ackford more than replied in kind by stroking an unbeaten century to clinch that first league win of the season with more than seven overs to go.
Babbacombe (19pts) are now bottom of the table with Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI (20 between them and Yelverton (29).
Redding and veteran Marcus Thompson (50) put on 148 for Babbacombe’s first wicket as Yelverton’s bowlers toiled in vain. Yelverton’s Mike Lemmings (0-16) bowled nine miserly overs during that phase of the game.
“Rob and Marcus batted superbly for to set us a big chase,” said Ackford.
Losing three wickets for 12 runs added – Ben Grove (3-52) took them all – slowed Babbacombe briefly before Dan Western (27) and Aiden Lightowlers (20) got them going again.
“Our fielding performance was excellent in the heat, with the highlight Ben Grove taking an unbelievable diving catch,” said Ackford.
Yelverton lost opener Lemmings in the third over with the score on six. By the time Rob Grove was the second man out for 63, the chase stood at 113 for two. Ackford (102no) and Ben Grove (52no) took them the rest of the way.
“It was an excellent performance from the batting unit and good to see the top order taking responsibility,” said the ton-up captain
“Some very good game management, and sensible cricket, got the game won with seven overs to go and eightwickets in the hutch.”