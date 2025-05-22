LAST year, there were five swimmers representing the Okehampton Otters, competing in 12 events, with one making it to the final and achieving a fourth-place finish. They helped build the foundations and there were 14 involved this time around, across 66 events.
They helped deliver 45 Personal Bests, 15 final places, nine medals (one gold, four silver, four bronze).
The depth and breadth of the squad’s performance highlights the strength of the Okehampton Otters Swimming Club’s development program.
Amongst the standout performers were Fin (17), Alexandra (16), Francisco (13), Arabella (13), Callum (14), Abigail (15), Alex (18+), Seb (16), Evie (16), Darcy (13), Ben (17), Lewis (16), Rob (18+) and Ellena (16).
Several swimmers stood out not just for reaching finals, but for stepping onto the podium, Callum taking two silvers, Alexandra a silver and a bronze and Evie, one gold, one silver and three bronzes.
In a landmark achievement for the club, five Okehampton swimmers have qualified for the National Championships—a first in the club’s history.
These five swimmers have collectively earned places in 22 events, showcasing the highest level of performance the club has ever reached. The National Championships will be held in July, and the team is already preparing to represent the club on the biggest stage yet.
Words from the Head Coach: “It’s been incredible to see the progress we’ve made in just a year. The growth of the club and the emerging talent across all age groups is something we're very proud of.
“The commitment, consistency, and determination from these swimmers is translating into real performance gains, and the results speak for themselves.”
Okehampton Otters are looking ahead with growing confidence and ambition, buoyed by the dedication of the swimmers, coaches, volunteers and supportive families behind the scenes.