Three teenage swimming stars were successful at two away meets at the weekend.
Two sisters took part in an open-water swim in West Devon and one in a schools event pitting state and private school pupils against each other in a biathlon – a swim/run/swim event.
Miri, 14, is a national multi-sport champion in the making – the member of Tavistock Swimming Club and Tavistock Athletic club was third in her age group.
Sam Lake, Tavistock Swimming Club and Tavistock Athletic Club member and newly-crowned Euro aquathlon age group title holder, said: “Miri absolutely smashed her multi-sport race at the National Schools Biathlon Championships.
“She was super happy, as it was very competitive against all the other children from across state and private schools in the country. She was third overall in her age group of Year 9 in the 800m swim followed by the 100m run and finally the 800m swim. What a fantastic result – we're super proud of Miri.”
Congratulations also went to Charlotte, 19, and Hannah Walker, also of Tavistock Swimming Club and Tavistock Athletic Club, who took part in the Roadford Reservoir open water swims, near Lifton, on Sunday.
Charlotte, swam the 1.5km and came first overall while Hannah swam the 2.5km, coming third overall and second female.
The Roadford Lake Swims, was organised by Sportiva Events, on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in the scenic surroundings of Lifton.
This unique event provided a rare opportunity to swim in Roadford Lake, where swimming is usually not allowed.
It was perfect for seasoned swimmers and newcomers, the event featured a 750m swim designed for first-time open water swimmers and more competitive1,5km, 2.5km and 5km courses
All swimmers needed to wear were swimsuit and goggles, though wetsuits were highly recommended for those new to open water.