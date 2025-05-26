IN THE Devon County competitions, Tavistock Sir Francis Drake duo V&D Blair are through to the quarter finals of the mixed pairs.
They, alongside N Southcott, are also through to the quarters of the mixed triples. Meanwhile, B Davis & A Southcott are through to the second round of the mixed pairs plus P Denning & J Sawyer are through to the second round of the pairs and the second round of the triples alongside R Wills.
Onto the club results and there was a win and a loss in the Plymouth and District Men’s Triples League, falling 45-51 to Beacon Down but overcoming Plymstock 62-43.
B Hillan, T Smith and M Allen won 15-14; N Southcott, G Carter and A Puddicombe drew 17-17 vs BD. B Hillan, T Smith and M Allen won 27-12; C Dingle, G Allott and P Denning lost 12-22; P Chaney, G Carter and A Puddicombe vs Plymstock.
There was some form of revenge over Beacon Down in the Men’s Evening League though, with a 66-62 victory.
P Chaney, A Venning, G Carter and A Puddicombe won 24-19; N Southcott and P Denning drew 24-24; S Tree, B Hillan, T Smith and M Allen lost 18-19.
Elsewhere, there were a trio of mixed friendlies played with Tavistock SFD losing two and winning one.
They fell 77-83 to Liskeard and 91-96 to Okehampton in two very narrow games but were able to put their foot down and beat Bere Alston 80-53.
Finally now to a Plymouth and District Men’s Triples League in which Tavistock B took on Stuart Road and were defeated 42-63.
D Blair, T Boxall and B Davis drew 19-19; B Ellicott and M Felles lost 12-21; S Tree, A Venning and G Tutte lost 11-23.