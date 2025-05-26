IT WAS another busy weekend for the RunFitRunFast family, with races ranging from 1500m up to the full marathon length.
Up in Edinburgh, Sarah took on the Marathon. After a solid training block, conditions took their toll on the day, with a lovely headwind facing the runners for the last 10 miles. However, Sarah still clocked a mightily impressive time, sneaking in just under the four-hour mark at 3:59.
At the other end of the distance scale, Freddie was on the track for the West Devon Schools 1500m. He clocked a brilliant time of 4:26, which gave him the victory in the U15 category.
Finally, in Exeter, RFRF had a number of runners at the Great West Run. Holly continued her supreme run of form and on a challenging half-marathon course, once again claimed a podium place. She finished second in a time of 1:24.
Phil and Coz took on the 10km, where the focus was just on getting around Coz was dressed as a helicopter, as pictured, raising funds for the Devon Air Ambulance and Phil was there as a one-man cheer squad and support crew!
They had a fantastic, albeit warm day, on the streets of Exeter supporting such a worthy cause.
If you can and would like to donate to them the fundraising page is; www.justgiving.com/page/runfit-runfast-daa
