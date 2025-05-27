CHAGFORD regained their winning touch in the D Division West by inflicting a 105-run reversal on Plymouth CS&R.
The return of Richard Hopwood at the top of the batting order after a weekend away had a dramatic effect as he walloped 150 not out in a Chagford total of 240 for nine.
Will Paterson (20) and Stuart Lipo (23) batted around Hopwood as the scoreline mounted.
Eight bowlers had a go at removing Hopwood with no success on that front. There were two wickets for Matt Trevorrow, Ritesh Dubey and Dan Winsor.
Civil were all finished and done on 135 all out with more than 14 overs to go.
Take out 41 from Winsor and 34 by Abraham Thomas and there was not a lot from the rest.
Andrew Paterson had the first two Civil wickets to fall. The real damage was done by Neil Rowlands, who took four for 21, including three in seven balls across two overs.