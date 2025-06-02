On Sunday, three runners from Tavistock Athletic Club took part in in the 'Muskies Madness' 10k, organised by Plymouth Musketeers Running Club.
Starting from King's Tamerton Community Centre, it's a challenging and hilly multi-terrain route including a section through Ham Woods.
Paddy Moyna was the first TAC runner home, finishing in 54min 2s. In spite of a fall, Tony Shearer ran strongly to finish in 1:02:17, winning won the M70 age category, followed by Peter Bazley in 1:05:48, taking 3rd in the M65 category.
Earlier, on Bank Holiday Monday, TACs Carole Walters and Tim Haimes took part in the 'Chagford Two Hills' race. Another very challenging event, the 3.5 mile route takes in two hills around the Chagford start/finish, separated by a notorious bog.
Carole completed in 42:15, to win the FV60 (non-resident) category, while Tim finished a minute later in 43:43, 3rd MV50 (non-resident).
Commenting on the event, Carole said her time reflected the fact she did as much walking and scrambling up the steep hills as she did running – with a total elevation gain of over 1,000ft.
She was also grateful for the help of the 'bog marshals' to get her through the knee-high bog between the hills and thanked Chagford Runners for their superb organisation.
