Hills have featured in many of the runs that Okehampton Running Club members tackled in a selection of races last week.
Members variously took part in the Chagford Two Hills Race, the Princetown Fire Fighter Charity 10k, Dartmoor Prison Break, Scafell Sky Race, Burrator 10k, Clyst Hydon Huff and the Coombe Hill Fell Race
On Bank Holiday Monday, several ORCs including some of the junior members, took part in the Chagford Two Hills Race.
The race is 3.5 miles, including 1,076 feet of ascent, up the hills of Meldon and Nattadon, with the notorious ‘bog’ for runners to tackle in between.
There were multiple notable achievements for the ORC team with Luke Stannus coming first overall and 1st under 19 (time: 27:13), Gill Spinney coming 1st FV50 (time: 44:10), and Ian Ripper 1st MV60 (time: 37:36).
On Friday evening, ORC’s Jo Page took on the Princetown Fire Fighters Charity 10k, coming in as first female.
This annual event is organised by Princetown Fire Station to raise money for the Fire Fighters’ Charity that provides vital assistance to firefighters and their families in times of need.
It is described as an adrenaline-pumping adventure that conquers the rugged trails where the firefighters train on here on Dartmoor.
Jo had a good evening, reporting afterwards: “Lovely route, slightly short but you can forgive them as there is a barbecue, cake and ale at the end.”
Then on Saturday, members Charlie Temperley and Jen Spencer took on the epic Dartmoor Prison Break, an event which sees entrants determine their own route from HMP Dartmoor with the aim of achieve the furthest distance (as the crow flies) in a given timeframe.
There are a choice of three, all of which give time for a long distance run.
Charlie competed in the six-hour ‘Absconder’ challenge while there was also a 12-hour ‘Delinquent’ and the 24-hour ‘Felon’ cut off challenge which Jen Spencer competed in.
Uniquely, the event is professionally organised by local charity volunteer mountain rescue team, Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Plymouth to whom all funds raised from the event go.
Charlie came in first overall, with an impressive distance of 26.9 miles, beating his closest competitor by two miles. He said he learnt his lessons from the 12-hour challenge he competed in last year, planning a very straight route which was well-executed on the day.
Jen Spencer came in a second lady, covering a staggering 65.1 miles. Several ORC members were tracking her progress over the 24-hour period and were all in agreement that she is allowed a well-deserved rest now.
