CHAGFORD remain in hot pursuit of Hatherleigh 2nd XI at the top of the D West table thanks to a three-wicket win at Kenn, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Hatherleigh have a nine-point lead over Chagford and are the last side left in the division with a 100 per cent record.
Martin Swannell opened up with 51 for Kenn and, with help from Chris May (25) and Olice Walter (29) took the running total to 106 for two.
Alfie Mason with 45 helped the score along to 210 for nine after 45 overs
Fred Prickett with three for 31 dominated Chagford’s bowling stats. Neil Rowlands (9-2-24-1) gave nothing away.
Chagford had the game won with eight overs to spare and could thank Paddy Poustie for getting them over the line with an unbeaten 52. Stuart Lipo (21) chipped in.
Poustie, in at 103 for three, built on the top-order efforts of Jake Griffiths (35) and Jon Wright (40) to get the result.
Hugh Stronge (2-35) and Alfie Mason (3-41) took the bulk of the wickets for Kenn.
TAVISTOCK 2nd XI stay third in the E Division West thanks to a 95-run win at Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI.
Marc Webber lashed an unbeaten 124 from just 88 balls for Tavvy towards a total of 297 all out. Along the way he shared a fourth-wicket stand of 139 with Marc Lewis.
Rob Murfin topped the bowling stats for T&S with five for 52.
The Seasiders started brightly – they were 118 for three with runs from Andrew Espley (27) and Dan O’Connell (54) in the book – then went into a steady decline.
Only Gerrard Gillen (32) made much headway as Lewis (5-31) and Ryan Burke (4-30) bowled-out T&S for 202.
