A LARGE group of Bere Alston Trekkers were amongst who headed to nearby Buckland Monachorum to take part in the 6-mile multi-terrain Buckland Bounder race, a feature part of the Buckland Fair held every June.
The hilly route leads up from Buckland Monachorum to Roborough Common at Alston crossing the Maristow Estate where scenic views abound. The route then drops down over open moorland and then through the woods to Lower Grenofen.
Following heavy rain, the river was in full spate which meant a detour was added to avoid the inaccessible bridges. Traditionally, the route would take runners twice over the River Walkham.
Then, runners head back up to the open moorland towards Berrator with further fantastic views before reaching the undulating road back into Buckland Monachorum and a welcome downhill finish to the finish line at the village hall.
Fortunately, warm dry weather was the order of the day for the runners and Lisa Birch continued her fine run of form and was the first Trekker home in 53:03, also finishing as the fastest local lady, so congratulations go to her.
Melissa Pinfield followed in 54:10 and then Christie Campbell in 56:01, completing a one, two, three for the Trekker ladies.
Murray Turner crossed the line next as first Trekker male in 56:58 leading home, Will Hine 57:11, Keith Willcocks 57:33, Sam Harte-Latrimouille 57:44, Paul Martin 1:00:29, Steve Davis 1:01:31, with Dominika Nawalany and Mel Greaves crossing the line together in 1:14:37.
Well done to all of the Trekkers who took on this infamous race. They are pictured here in the sunshine!
