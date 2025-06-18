CORNISHMAN Luke Cowan-Dickie has been named in the starting line-up for the British & Irish Lions in Friday’s warm-up clash against Argentina in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (8pm).
The 31-year-old is one of nine players included in the match-day squad who have featured for the renowned touring side in the past.
Cowan-Dickie featured in all three Tests for the Lions in South Africa four years’ ago - and he will be hopeful of adding to that tally when Andy Farrell’s side tackle Australia next month.
The former Exeter Chiefs forward will pack down in the front-row alongside England team-mate Ellis Genge and Ireland’s Finlay Beacham, who was a late call-up into the squad after injury ruled out Scotland’s Zander Fagerson.
Maro Itoje, who plays for Saracens and England, captains the side from the second row.
Head coach Farrell said: “Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time - it is a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience.
“Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.
“We know that Argentina will challenge us up front and out wide - so Friday night will be a tough contest, but also a great occasion for all the fans.”
The British & Irish Lions v Argentina
15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)
13. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841
10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851
3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (c)
5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838
6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853
7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens/England)
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
17. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)
18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818
19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)
20. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)
21. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)
22. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822
23. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)
