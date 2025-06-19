OKEHAMPTON Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club had 13 gymnasts travel to Telford International Centre for the second national English qualifier of the season, with three gymnasts achieving places in finals.
The English trampoline and double mini trampoline (DMT) series is run by English Gymnastics and British Gymnastics and has two qualifying events in the Midlands. Gymnasts compete against all British gymnastics clubs in England for individual rankings and a place at the English Championships, the national final.
It was a first national Silver English competition for Elodie Peacock and Coral Vallance in trampoline, and for Amelie West, Eliza Luke, Bracken Granger and Adela Wrzecionko in DMT.
Trampolinists perform one compulsory and one voluntary routine of ten skills each. DMT gymnasts perform two qualifying passes of two skills each, one skill on the DMT and one onto a landing mat, with a further two passes if they make the DMT final on the day.
The gymnasts performed well, with Eliza Luke, Connie James and Mason Parker-Groves making DMT finals in the Women's 17+, Women's 13-14 and Men's 13-14 age groups respectively.
Birmingham played host to the first English qualifier this year and there we saw even more successful performances from club gymnasts, including a gold medal from Arran Stannard-Heap in the men's 17+ English Silver Trampoline grade, a fifth place from Kayla Prouse and a 12th place from Evie Nicks in large classes, some with around 50 gymnasts.
The club would like to thank coaches Vicki, Beth, Lucia and Teegan and judges Lucy and Kieran for supporting the gymnasts over the weekend.
Pictured are just some of the successful Okehampton gymnasts along with two of their coaches.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.