STRIKER Ryan Hardie has left Plymouth Argyle to join newly-promoted Championship outfit Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old, who began his career with Rangers, scored 10 goals in the Championship last season as Argyle were relegated to League One.
The Scotsman also scored the winner – from the penalty spot – against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round in February.
His departure will be felt, given his scoring prowess in recent seasons. His 248 appearances have him joint 46th in Argyle’s all-time appearances list, while his 74 goals put him equal 12th on the goalscorers’ chart, level with Jack Cock and Mike Bickle.
In a message to the Green Army, Hardie wrote: “Thanks very much to everyone at Argyle for an amazing five-and-a-half years. We have shared some special memories over the years that myself and my family will never forget. What a club, I wish you all the best for next year and beyond.”
Hardie’s departure comes just days after Jordan Houghton confirmed he was leaving to join League One Stevenage, while fellow forward Mustapha Bundu had already indicated he would not be taking up the offer of a new contract with the club.
He has signed a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season and is Wrexham's first signing of the summer as they prepare for a return to English football's second tier for the first time in 43 years.
“I’m delighted to get the move done, I’m really happy to get it done so early and I cannot wait to get going,” Hardie added. “The last couple of seasons, it’s been good getting experience in the EFL Championship and it's experience I can lean on now.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.