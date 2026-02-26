FOLLOWING their latest Southern League defeat, Tavistock AFC announced that they had parted ways with manager Stuart Henderson on Tuesday, February 24.
The Lambs were beaten 2-1 away at Swindon Supermarine on the Monday evening, a loss that takes them closer to their inevitable fate of relegation.
It felt as if a change of leadership was certainly on the horizon and the trigger has now been pulled on this decision.
Both the club and Henderson himself have penned statements that speak very highly of the relationships that had been built at Langsford Park over the last decade.
Tavistock wrote: “Unfortunately, there is always time for change and that time is now. Our chairman would like to personally thank Stuart for his years of service, friendship and loyalty to all those associated with Tavistock AFC.”
They also gave thanks to assistant manager Darren Sprong, who is also moving on having partnered Henderson for three years.
As previously mentioned, Henderson was at the helm of the Lambs for an incredible 10 years and this was done with “dedication and love.”
This change isn’t the first of year with a new executive committee being confirmed in mid-January.
In a club statement, after announcing the news of the committee changes, they said: “A period of change and transition is now in effect, and we ask the community to come together to support our club.
“Your club needs to return to the heart of Tavistock once again, holding the community close, and once again seeing us giving back to the local community both on and off the pitch.”
Free entry was offered for the subsequent clash with Mousehole AFC as the club looked to rectify dwindling turnstile numbers and get the community involved once more.
It has certainly been a punchy start to 2026 with the powers that be clearly feeling that these changes are needed to get Tavistock AFC back on track, both on and off of the field.
Moving onto Henderson himself and his statement presented a chance for reflection and, after all, he has been at the heart of some truly memorable moments for the red and blacks.
He said, “From competing in the South West Peninsula League (step six) where we secured league titles and promotion, to moving into the Western League (step five) and ultimately reaching the Southern League Division One South (step four), where Tavistock has now competed for four consecutive seasons- the development of the football club over that period has been clear.”
He went on to also highlight the success that the Lambs enjoyed in various cup competitions before facing the sobering reality of what has been an immensely difficult 2025/26 season.
“This season has been particularly challenging. Competing at step four level brings significant financial demands- including player wages, travel commitments, match official costs and the everyday running of the ground.
“Following the departure of several established players during the summer, we have also faced challenges in attracting and retaining the calibre of players required at this level. That combination has made this campaign a difficult one.
“Despite that, I remain proud of the effort shown by the players and staff throughout. This has not been an easy decision but I believe it is the right time for both the club and myself to move forward in different directions.”
It seems apparent that the two parties have not ended on bad terms at all and Tavistock AFC rounded out their statement by saying “The club will make a further announcement over the coming days”, which could potentially allude to the imminent appointment of Henderson’s successor.
The first game in the post-Henderson era takes Tavistock away to mid-table Didcot Town on Saturday, February 28.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.