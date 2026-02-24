A veteran international athlete from Tavistock has excelled at a masters swimming meet with five individual and two relay medals.
Tavistock Swimming Club member Sam Lake, an aquathlon gold medalist, raced with her second claim club, Devonport Royal in Plymouth, on Sunday (February 22) to race with their masters (over18s) team.
This event was run by the Royal Navy at Millfield in Plymouth. Sam said: “It’s very popular and highly competitive.”
There were 13 age group swimmers. Sam raced five individual events (age 45-49) 800m free (gold medal), 50m backstroke (silver), 50m free (bronze), 100 individual medley (bronze and 100 free pb and bronze.
She also raced in the women's medley relays and freestyle relay and scooped two golds. Her team mates were Paul Burns, Carl Minall, Charlie Smith, Abi Daley, Rob Will, Evie Fenwick, Olivia Coy, Helen Kula-Przezwanski, Ffion Knight, Amanda Brew, Ami Pantridge and Chris Rollinson.
