Looking ahead to March and the month will get underway at Langsford Park against Westbury United on Saturday, March 7. After that, they host Mousehole AFC on Wednesday 11, head to Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday 14, visit Bashley on Tuesday 17, play at home against Bishops Cleeve on Saturday 21, take on Bristol Manor Farm in the reverse fixture on Wednesday 25 before concluding with games against Winchester City (Saturday 28, away) and Larkhall Athletic (Tuesday 31, home).