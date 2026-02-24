AFTER their Saturday afternoon clash was postponed, Tavistock AFC returned to Southern League action on Monday, February 23.
The Lambs had been scheduled to host Shaftesbury FC at Langsford Park on the 21st only for the pitch to fail a very late inspection.
They didn’t have to wait long to get back out there as they made the trip to Swindon Supermarine on Monday evening.
Debutant Leighton Thomas struck the crossbar in the opening 10 minutes for Tavistock as they look to impose themselves on the home side.
Just moments later though, Sid Gbla slid home the opener at the other end of the field, putting Supermarine ahead.
Before the half hour mark, Stuart Henderson was forced into an early change with Dillon Croft replacing the injured Jonathan Rawlings.
Shortly after, Supermarine had their second of the evening, Olly Case heading home from a corner.
Jack Crago was replaced by Ryan White at the break and Tavistock made further changes in the early stages of the second half, looking to fight their way back into the game.
The Lambs finally had their goal courtesy of the aforementioned Thomas but it came too late, in added time.
An equaliser evaded them and so Tavistock fell to a 21st defeat of the campaign, their 12th on the road.
Survival in the Southern League gets less and less likely, the gap to them and 18th-placed Falmouth Town standing at 14 points at the time of writing.
Next up, the Lambs will head to mid-table Didcot Town on Saturday, February 28, hoping to secure a positive result.
Looking ahead to March and the month will get underway at Langsford Park against Westbury United on Saturday, March 7. After that, they host Mousehole AFC on Wednesday 11, head to Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday 14, visit Bashley on Tuesday 17, play at home against Bishops Cleeve on Saturday 21, take on Bristol Manor Farm in the reverse fixture on Wednesday 25 before concluding with games against Winchester City (Saturday 28, away) and Larkhall Athletic (Tuesday 31, home).
Elsewhere this weekend, in the Southern League, there were several tight affairs.
Melksham Town vs Malvern Town and Moushole AFC vs Bristol Manor Farm both ended in 1-1 draws, all four goals coming in the first half.
Frome Town proved why they’re the league leaders when they won 4-1 away at playoff hopefuls Larkhall Athletic, Sam Meakes notching a brace after singles from Zac Drew and Albie Hopkins.
Tyger-J Hall scored a hat-trick for Didcot Town but was still on the wrong end of the result, his side losing 6-4 to Sporting Club Inkberrow, who have leapfrogged Didcot as a result.
Nathan Jenkins scored the only goal of the game for Hartpury who took all three points against Westbury United.
A late brace from Ross Langworthy helped Bishops Cleeve flip their game on the head and win 2-1, at home in their clash with Winchester City.
Also ending 2-1 were Exmouth Town’s victory away at Willand Rovers and Portishead Town’s win over Bideford AFC at The Sports Ground.
As previously mentioned, Tavistock head to Didcot next before two home games against another two sides currently sitting mid-table.
