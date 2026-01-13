Tavistock AFC is looking to woo the community back to Langsford Park with free entry to its upcoming match against Mousehole on Saturday next week, January 24.
The club, which plays in the Southern League Division One South, is looking to boost the fortunes of the club, which has seen dwindling numbers at its games.
It wants to get more people along to its matches and is planning a revamp of its social club The Red and Black Club. It also wants to host more community events.
The pitch comes as the club seeks outside help to turn around its fortunes, with the aim of both boosting revenue for reinvestment and encouraging community involvement.
It has issued a public statement on social media reaching out to the community, reading: “Tavistock AFC have been central to our wonderful town since 1888, and there would not be a club without out supporters.
“We therefore understand that the club has failed in its duty to communicate in an open and effective manner with each and every one of you. Therefore, it is time for change. Over the past month, a full and comprehensive review of operations, working practices and communication has taken place, resulting in a new executive committee being formulated with immediate effect.
“This committee has the community at its heart and is here to work with both local and wider supporters, businesses and key stakeholders on a personal level.
“A period of change and transition is now in effect, and we ask the community to come together to support our club.
“Your club needs to return to the heart of Tavistock once again, holding the community close, and once again seeing us giving back to the local community both on and off the pitch.
“Therefore, we want to welcome you to Langsford Park on Saturday, January 24 to cheer on The Lambs as we take on Mousehole AFC.”
Entry is free to the game, with donations to the club welcome, and season ticket holders are being invited to have a free drink before the game at The Red & Black Club before kick off.
The committee now running the club has in the past two weeks been streamlined from 13 members to six with a new chair bringing in changes, including the departure of the club secretary.
A club spokesperson said: “We’re in a position where we have got what is a fantastic club fighting to bring the community back to its heart, because the club hasn’t been proactive in being what the community needs. The audience at the game last Saturday was 113. It’s low.
He added: “The working between the community and the club has been pretty much non-existent for a very long period. We have gone from a large committee to a small committee – or board – primarily focused on putting the club into the community. The community wanted to be a part of the club, the club has always needed them but they haven’t worked together, so a big factor is to generate this community working spirit.”
Find out more at the Tavistock Football Club page on Facebook.
