A group supporting parents with reducing isolation and free child equipment and clothing is celebrating its anniversary in Tavistock.
The free pop-in group allows parents with babies and toddlers to socialise with others and reduce the isolation coming with having young children. Parents can also help each other with practical advice.
Growbaby provides quality clothes, toys and other items such as feeding and educational material at Tavistock Methodist Church, on Tuesdays, from 10am to 12 noon.
Anyone of any background, income or faith is welcome to attend and borrow and donate items they need. A key aspect of the group is to provide a meeting place for parents to share experiences while children play with each other.
Group organiser Deborah Bevan, of Tavistock Methodist Church, said: “Although the groups have a basis in faith, seeing beliefs translated into action, the Growbaby group is for everyone of any beliefs and backgrounds.
“We’ve grown hugely and have about 40 to 50 people here. They’re mostly mums but also a few dads. They’ve created a strong community of regulars who have also become friends.
“We’d like to reach out and welcome new people. I’m sure there’s a large unmet demand in the Tavistock area as the cost of living keeps rising. Baby and children’s prams, highchairs, Moses baskets and clothes are especially costly.”
Friends Debbie Treson and Louise Wrangam have been regulars at Growbaby for a year with their children.
Debbie said: “We came here first to spend time with each other for adult conversation after spending so much time on our own with children or babies. We also donate clothes as they quickly grow out of them so quickly and it’s a waste to throw them away, when other mums can make use of them. We also go to the toddler group run by the church. Everyone is so welcoming and friendly, they always remember the names of our kids.”
Louise said: “The atmosphere here is very low key and friendly. It’s good to meet other mums and share experiences. It can be isolating being at home alone or out on your own all the time, especially as I’m a single mum.
“You can ask the others if your child’s behaviour is normal in their experience – should you worry? Or are you worrying about nothing?
“When I go out now, I find I know some other mums in the park play area to talk to, who we met at Growbaby, which makes a big difference.”
Alice Hodge brings Elsie, aged ten months, to Growbaby. She said: “I’ve met some new friends here and it’s become a small community. While the adults chat, the children also learn to socialise and enjoy playing together.
“A big benefit is to stretch our budgets by swapping clothes, play stuff and prams and other things. It’s good quality and saves us money, especially when they’re young and grow fast. So many things are saved from landfill that way, so its environmentally friendly.”
