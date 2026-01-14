A beloved cat adopted by a whole town has been returned to Tavistock home after going missing for four days – and being found safe and well over the border in Cornwall.
Polo the black cat was given a lift home from Calstock yesterday (Tuesday) seven miles away, where he was found safe, hungry and tired by residents after an appeal on Facebook.
His family have thanked those who helped with the search after a huge outpouring of concern by his legions of fans, including some from abroad. Some worried people even drove to Calstock to search for the sociable animal.
Hayley Lennox, Polo’s owner, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to everyone for helping us track Polo down. It was a worrying time for us all and we felt so humbled by all the messages, calls and offerings for trying to find and collect Polo.
“A special thank you to Dave Newcombe, Lara McSweeney, Jocelyne Alderman and Melissa Taylor for their search efforts and to Mel for finding him and, keeping him fed and warm and bringing him home! I know there were many people who specially drove down to try and find him.”
Polo, granted an honorary ‘catizenship’ by Tavistock mayor Steve Hipsey last summer, is famed for wandering round the town, making friends and making himself at home everywhere but his own home.
He sparked concern by going missing from Tavistock Wharf on Saturday (January 10) where the Rock n’ Roll Outlaws were playing. Fittingly and quite by chance, he ended up being returned home by the relatives of the lead singer who live in Calstock.
It now appears he was driven to Calstock by taxi and spent some time trapped in Calstock Rowing Club, then visited a pub and wandered round the village lost and crying for help, before being spotted.
Hayley said: “It seems like he got into a cab from the Wharf on Saturday night. He then spent some time locked in the rowing club shed. Then got out, visited the clubhouse and then the Tamar Inn before wandering round Calstock crying outside someone's door until 2am, who then let him in.”
Melissa Taylor, who lives in Calstock, is stepmother to the children who share a home with Polo in Chapel Street, Tavistock. Her partner Martin received a call from Hayley to say missing Polo had been seen near their home in Calstock.
So, Melissa and Martin scoured the streets on Saturday, but Polo had moved on. Eventually, a couple elsewhere in Calstock reported they had taken him in after finding him under their van on Monday. A relieved Melissa collected and returned Polo to Hayley and his family.
Melissa said: “My stepchildren are very fond of Polo and were very worried he was so far away. Of course I rushed up to collect Polo and looked forward to giving them the good news as we were collecting them from school on Monday.
“I made Polo a comfy spot at our home and he was very hungry and really sleepy.”
Rock n’ Roll Outlaws singer Sam Lillicrap is the children’s uncle because he is the brother-in-law of Martin, Melissa’s partner. Sam is married to Martin’s sister.
Melissa said: “We just thought it was a real coincidence that he had turned up in the vicinity of his human ‘siblings’.
“Would he have found us without intervention? Who knows, but it was lovely to think that was possible.”
