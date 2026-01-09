Hundreds of homes near Tavistock were left without power this afternoon after a major outage hit the Lamerton area.
The outage was reported to the National Grid at 1.09pm today (January 9) and is currently affecting around 421 properties.
The area affected by the power outage. (National Grid)
Engineers are currently working to fix a fault on high-voltage power lines in the area.
The National Grid expects power to be restored by midnight, though warns that the time could change as repairs continue.
Customers are advised to check the National Grid power cut map for updates or call 105 for more information.
