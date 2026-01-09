Efforts have been continuing today to ensure the county’s road network is clear in the aftermath of Storm Goretti, but the work doesn’t end there as Devon County Council’s gritting teams will be heading out tonight.
Devon County Council’s highways teams were busy overnight last night, with Control Centre staff dealing with more than 200 calls during the peak period of the storm in Devon from 10pm to 2am.
More than 40 reactive crews, including tree surgeons, were on hand to deal with issues on local roads created by high winds and rain across the county. This included flooding on the A396 at Stoke Canon and A35 near Axminster, as well as trees down at Sidbury A375, Brayford A399, Mullacott Cross A361, Ogwell A381, Strete A379, to name a few. There was a landslip with several trees down on the A386 at Beam Quarry, and the strongest wind gusts of 64mph were recorded at Waytown on the A39.
There was also light snow and freezing road surface temperatures to contend with on higher ground, as 11 of Devon’s frontline gritting routes were treated.
The most significant current highway issue earlier today was on the A386, northwest of Great Torrington, where teams were dealing with 10 fallen trees and a landslide.
Road surface temperatures are set to drop later tonight, falling to around -2.3 C in the Blackdown Hills. Most of Devon’s main salting routes will be treated this afternoon from 4pm, and some routes will receive further treatments into the evening.
Councillor Dan Thomas, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, said: "Our neighbours in Cornwall seemed to take the brunt of Storm Goretti but it also created multiple issues that kept Devon's teams busy as well. Our thanks go to the collective effort of our staff and contractors involved in keeping the network moving. However, there's very little respite as we're now expecting a return to colder conditions, so gritters will be out on main routes. Please take extra care if you’re heading out on our local roads.”
Devon County Council Leader, Councillor Julian Brazil, also issued thanks at the start of today’s Full Council meeting. He said: “Thanks from the council to all our highway officers who have been out and about yesterday evening making sure the roads are safe and passable. It's been a sterling effort given the weather.”
Devon County Council is reminding people of the following advice:
• Be alert to fallen trees and branches, particularly on minor roads where they may not have been reported;
• Never drive through floodwater or swollen flowing water, you don’t know how deep it is. Find an alternative route;
• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming;
• Allow additional time for your journey. Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front;
• Drive with care and according to the conditions;
• If you have vulnerable or elderly neighbours, think about how they could possibly be helped through the cold spell;
• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long-term illness or are 65 or over.
• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions.
More information and advice is available on Devon County Council's winter travel webpages or for updates follow @DevonAlert on X (Twitter) and Facebook.
