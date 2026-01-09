Residents found the road from The Old Smithy to Goldburn Cross near Jacobstowe unexpectedly closed this morning (January 9), forcing them to take a nearly six-mile diversion.
Devon County Council has given notice that the road will be closed until January 14 to allow South West Water to repair a mains leak.
Drivers should follow the diversion route, which runs via Folly Gate, Lamerton, and Goldburn Cross, passing Teachmore Farm and Beech Lodge, and applies in both directions, a distance of 5.8 miles.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.