The winners have been announced for the Spirit of Christmas Shopping campaign, organised by Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) over the festive period.
Designed to support the town’s retailers and showcase the strength of Tavistock’s high street, the campaign invited shoppers to enter a festive competition when making purchases at local businesses.
The idea was to reward loyal customers while driving increased visits to town centre shops during the busy Christmas period.
Now in its third year, the shopping local campaign has seen growing support, reflected in an increase in competition entries compared to previous years.
Janna Sanders, BID manager for Tavistock BID, said: “It’s been fantastic to see such a positive response to the Spirit of Christmas Shopping campaign this year. The feedback we have received shows just how much the community values our local businesses, and we’re delighted the campaign has helped bring more people into the town over the festive period.”
Tavistock BID thanked everyone who took part as well as the local businesses who promoted the campaign.
The winners of this year’s Spirit of Christmas Shopping competition are:
- £100 Cornish Voucher – Charlotte Kemp
- Luxury Local Product Hamper – Nick Clarke
- Duchess of Bedford Cream Tea for Two – Jane Score
The campaign is just one of the initiatives run by Tavistock BID to support local businesses and boost the town centre, particularly during the crucial Christmas trading period.
