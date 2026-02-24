Tavistock Rovers U-8s played a round robin at Plympton Academy last Saturday (February 21) and impressed as newcomers to junior football.
The newly-formed team shone collectively on the field along with some shining individual performances to provide classy opposition against more experienced teams.
The tournament involved Plympton, Chaddlewood and Torpoint AFCs. Despite being a new team, Tavistock played well in their three matches with all close and competitive.
Tavistock Rovers coach Justin Whyatt said: “Rovers showed some impressive ball skills, including a rabona shot (kicking the ball with kicking legs crossed) from Huxley Lothian which drew a good save from the keeper.
“Well done to Aidan O’Sullivan, Freddie Armstrong and Rory Foster for their goal keeping spells. Also to Billy Lake for his outstanding performance in defence and up front.
“Also deserving praise are Will Holland and Sully Moore for their player of the match performances in which they both took home very well deserved trophies.”
