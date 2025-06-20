TAVISTOCK Run Project (TRP) members have enjoyed another eventful few weeks.
The club’s annual Langstone Fell Race proved to be a great success as athletes took on the formidable climbs of Great Coombe Tor, Cox Tor and White Tor. Once more, it formed part of the South West Fell series.
Last weekend, Jim Cole represented Devon at the Torbay 5k. In a high-quality field, Jim finished in 10th position.
Further afield, coach Dave Chanter made the trip out to Sicily to manage the Great Britain team at the European Masters Mountain Running Championships. Mount Etna added to the fun as it erupted the morning after the race to the summit.
Finally, TRP athlete Ollie Smart has been selected to represent GB at the World Student Games over 5000 metres in Germany next month. Ollie has to finance the trip himself with no help from England Athletics. He has set up a crowdfunding page and any local businesses or individuals who wish to help please message Dave on 07815318145.
TRP will be in action at the upcoming Town Relays and anyone looking to join the club, please go along to Meadowlands on a Tuesday or Thursday at 6pm, where you will receive a friendly welcome.
Meanwhile, April 2026 sees the return of the iconic Dartmoor Marathon after forty years and it promises to be one of the biggest sporting events in the South West.
Supported by local business FLAPJACKERY, race organiser Dave Chanter wants the local community to embrace the event. With live music, stalls and a carnival atmosphere planned, eight local businesses, organisations, schools and the whole community are invited to make this a great day for the town.
