TAVISTOCK 2nd XI’s batting failed to fire again as they tumbled to a five-wicket defeat at Abbotskerswell.
Tavi, bowled out for 120 seven days earlier by Cornwood 3rd XI, only got as far as 125 at Two Mile Oak.
Steve Luffman (17) and Tony Bicknell (12) were the only top-five batters to reach double figures. Wayne Downham (37) and Brett Thomas (33) saved Tavi from total collapse.
Abbots’ opening bowler Vishal Patel (4-28) took four of the top-five wickets. Erik Gregersen (3-28) got into the lower order.
Abbots’ run chase was solid rather than spectacular with chip-ins mostly getting them over the line.
Richard Harmer, dropped from the first team, made a top score of 26. In at the end were Simon Harrison (17no) and Gary Caunter (19no).
Tavistock spinner Ryan Burke (2-15) made runs hard to come by for Abbots during his nine-over spell.
Dave Milligan, Brett Thomas and Marc Webber all operated below three runs an over.
Two games without a win have dropped Tavistock from third in the table to four off the bottom of the table.
