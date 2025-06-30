OKEHAMPTON Golf Club members have enjoyed another busy couple of weeks, getting out there on the course in the summer weather.
Perhaps the flagship event of June was the 36-hole Ladies Championship and this brought about an exciting and tense finish with two players tied for first place.
Following a playoff, the 2025 Ladies Champion was confirmed as Tracey Chandler thanks to her rounds of 84 & 85 gross. The runner-up was Amanda Leonard with rounds of 81 & 88 gross.
Amanda Leonard was the winner of the Ladies Championship handicap salver with rounds of 67 & 74 nett. The Vick Bowl was won by Elaine Marwood with 40 Stableford points.
Meanwhile, with 270 competitors taking to the fairways, the final weekend of June saw a busy weekend of golf at Okehampton & Launceston Golf Clubs for the annual Two Castles Challenge competition.
Both courses were fully booked on both days for this popular golfing event. Numerous prizes over 18 & 36 holes were up for grabs and the winners of the 36-hole scratch category were a pair of familiar faces.
Lee Carey & Jack Whiteway of Okehampton Golf Club came out on top with 80 points whilst the winners of the 36-hole handicap category were Rupert Tilley & James Twomey of Saunton Golf Club with 89 points, winning on countback.
The 36-hole mixed category was won by Steve & Susie Headon of Great Torrington Golf Club with 81 points, also winning on countback and the single sex category winners were Ade Hick & Ben Hick of Okehampton Golf Club with 87 points.
Pictured, smiling from ear to ear, are Lee Carey and Jack Whiteway with their Two Castles Challenge trophy.
