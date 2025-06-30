A GROUP of seasoned athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club took on the challenge of this year’s annual Heron half-marathon.
Starting and finishing at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset on Sunday, June 29, it is a fast and flat route that caters for runners of all abilities.
In overcast but very humid conditions and amongst around 100 other runners, the TAC team acquitted themselves extremely well.
At the time of writing, the official results are still to be published, but the achievements were real and impressive.
Grant Harvey surged ahead of the TAC group, running a lonely race and struggling with the humid conditions. Nevertheless, he won his MV40 age category with a gun time of 1hr 21min 58s, taking 9th place overall.
Hannah Smith, continuing her fine form of last week, finished in 1:28:58 to take 3rd lady overall, whilst Mark West, Ian Collacott and Hannah Worth ran together to finish in 1:34:55.
