TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Bowling Club had the honour of hosting a Devon County Ladies team match on Tuesday, June 24.
The Section 7 players came from various Plymouth clubs, together with representatives from Yelverton, Bere Alston and Tavistock SFD. The five members participating from Tavistock were Sylvia McIntosh, Sally Jenkins, Jo Albon, Margaret Davies & Wendy Wroe.
In a very competitive clash, Devon ladies narrowly won 101-98 with the whole event greatly enjoyed by all involved.
Elsewhere, Tavistock SFD beat Stuart Road 55-50 to progress to the semi-final of the Buckingham Cup quarter-final.
N Southcott, G Carter, M Felles & A Puddicombe won 24-9; M Robertson, C Dingle, B Hunt & M Clark lost 19-20; P Chaney, B Hillan, T Smith & M Allen lost 12-21.
Finally, there was a Plymouth & District Evening League defeat to North Down 46-57. Tavistock may have won two out of the three rinks but couldn’t get the overall win, North Down continuing their unbeaten form.
