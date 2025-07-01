YELVERTON produced a mini shock in the D Division West when they defeated Barton 2nd XI by six wickets.
Barton arrived at Langton Park third in the table and fresh from knocking Chagford off top spot. Yelverton were in the bottom two.
Barton are still third in the table, but Yelverton have lifted themselves out of the drop-zone at the expense of Babbacombe.
Barton were all out for 11 in the 34th over.
Hadleigh Scott-Kirk (3-14) and Alistair Horler (3-25) were Yelverton’s leading wicket takers. Lee Foskett (2-38) also got involved.
Chasing low targets can be a fraught affair at times – and nine overs from Sree Sankaranaryanan (2-14) reminded Yelverton there was a job to be done.
Runs from David Ackford (25), Ben Grove (22) and Scott-Kirk (39) ensued there were no slip-ups.
Elsewhere, Hatherleigh 2nd XI went down by one wicket to Chagford in an absorbing top-of-the-table clash.
Chagford were asked to improve on Hatherleigh’s total of 179 for nine and got there with last pair Chris Jelley and Martin Herrington out in the middle.
Defeat cost Hatherleigh the divisional leadership, which they had pinched off Chagford seven days earlier despite losing to Ivybridge. Chagford lost more heavily to Barton 2nd XI.
Not for the first time this season Hatherleigh’s top scorer was skipper Danny Forrester, who went in at 82 for six and went on to make 35. Niall Leahy made 28 at the top of the order and Jack Probert hung around to make 32.
Richard Hopwood, the Chagford all-rounder who was absent when they lost to Barton, topped the bowling stats with four for 43.
Hopwood’s importance to Chagford was emphasised by a top score of 71 during the run chase. He opened and got as far as 100 for four.
Jelley, a former Hatherleigh player, went in at 114 for five and nursed the bottom half of the order over the line. The key partnership was one of 37 for the ninth wicket between Jelley (38no) and Jack Brijnath (19) that levelled the scores.
Luke Westacott (4-26) played havoc with Chagford’s middle order. And there were two wickets for Cameron Rowlands.
Tavistock 2nd XI ended a three-game wait for a win in the E Division West with a rain-affected, run-rate calculated 21-run victory over Paignton 3rd XI.
A third wicket stand of 94 between Steve Luffman (42) and Marc Lewis (60) took Tavvy past 100 – and runs from captain Marc Webber (60) and Wayne Downham (30) pushed the tally up to 209 for five.
James Wakely (3-38) was the pick of Paignton’s bowlers.
Harry Knight (29) made the lone score above 20 for Paignton, who 127 for seven in reply when rain stopped play.
Plympton 2nd XI went down by three wickets at home to Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI after posting 205 for six in a 45-over game.
Luke Oxenham and Jack Martin were the men of the moment for Plympton with scores of 56 and 77 respectively during a stand of 129 for the fourth wicket.
Noah Metherall (3-38) accounted for Oxenham in his haul.
Bridestowe & Belstone were rocking at 25 for three after early turbulence from Billy Pitman (3-33). Phil Woods, in at 14 for two, batted out the game for a match-winning 79 not out.
Richard Drake (26), Callum Mallett (29) and veteran Chris Lavis (28) were the supporting acts.
