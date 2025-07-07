THE Devon Cricket League E Division West local derby of Tavistock 2nd XI v Whitchurch 1st XI at The Ring was played in good spirit against a backdrop of blustery showers.
A rain delay meant the game was reduced to 35 overs. Whitchurch lost the toss and were put into bat.
Potts (36) and Hall (16) made a brisk start against sharp bowling. Within six overs, 47 runs were on the board. The introduction of Evans (4-25) changed the complexion of the game.
Hall walked past a delivery and was well stumped by Webber and Potts fell to a magnificent one-handed caught and bowled. After that it was hard going for Whitchurch.
Mackenzie hit boundaries all around the ground in his bright score of 39. He and Goodfellow (13*) put on 22, taking Whitchurch to 110.
When Mackenzie became the first of four victims for young Stanley (4-21), the writing was on the wall. Whitchurch setting Tavistock a total of 136 to win.
Luffman (22) and Burke (32) got Tavistock off to a fast reply, also rattling over 40 in the first seven overs.
Both fell to fine catches; Luffman caught by Sambells and Burke by Hall. Despite a fine spell of 1-11 off 6 by Kerswell there were no more scares for Tavistock.
Evans (46*) and Webber (27*) saw Tavistock canter home to an easy victory, making it honours even for the two teams this season.
Eighth-placed Whitchurch face runaway league leaders Abbotskerswell next, seven places and 57 points separating the pair in the standings. Meanwhile, Tavistock, who are in fourth with five wins and four defeats to date, face a tricky trip to second-placed Stoketeignhead.
Elsewhere, it was a soggy Saturday but both Whitchurch 2nd XI and Plymstock 3rd XI were keen to get their fixture played.
Whitchurch won the toss and elected to field. After a false start, the game started slightly late and was reduced to 36 overs aside.
Plymstock attacked from ball one and made the most of some wayward bowling. Woodcock (3- 47) picked up some early wickets, but Plymstock were racing along at eight-an-over.
Whitchurch's cause wasn't helped by some sloppy fielding and missed chances. Plymstock skipper Dennis led his team with 47 before being bowled by Russell (2- 40).
At 151-7, Whitchurch were very much still in the game. Josh Willaims with a quick fire 45, though, lifted his side to a rather more daunting 244 for nine.
The Whitchurch reply made a steady start. Roberts (19) and Alford added 40 for the first wicket. Alford gradually returning to form made 39.
There were contributions from all the top order; Tamblin (28), Woodcock (32) and Swabey (21). As Plymstock went defensive with seven fielders on the boundary, Whitchurch's ambitions of accruing batting points, briefly flickered for victory.
Whitchurch achieved maximum batting points ending on 209 for seven and showing promising signs for the tough games ahead. Either way, they continue to bring up the rear in the G Division West, Whitchurch moving on to 88 points.
Plymstock lead at the other end, 149 points to their name and a record of 7-3. Next for Whitchurch is a visit to third-placed Plympton 3rd XI and then a visit from Plymouth 3rd XI.
