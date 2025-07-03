AT TAVISTOCK Squash Club, this year’s Plate final was played between Peter Hicks (ranked 25) and Jon Parsons (seven).
Having both worked their way through the knockout stages, they then went toe-to-toe on Wednesday, June 11. As the rankings suggested, the appreciative audience witnessed a commanding performance from Jon Parson.
He won 3-0 against Peter in a best-of-five, 15-point-per-game encounter. Jon demonstrated exceptional control and precision from start to finish, leaving Peter with few answers.
The first game started with the pair getting the feel of the court until Jon eventually pulled away to win 15-8. He followed this up with 15-3 and 15-5 victories.
On to the Cup final now, the pinnacle of the premier, annual competition, which pits the best players against each other.
This year was no exception with Will Westlake (ranked two) and Steve Mooney (one) in the mix.
From the first point to the last, the games were played with total commitment and skill.
The first game saw Steve take command of the court with a 15-3 win. However, Will was determined to stay in the match and hit back with a 15-8 victory.
This momentum took Will to a 15-10 win in the third game, leaving Steve to chase the fourth game and battle to a 15-12 success.
At two games apiece, the final game was a winner takes all finale. Early points were shared with each player playing to their strengths until the pressure saw Will make a couple of errors near the end of the game. Steve pounced to win 15-10 and take the honours.
The club would like to thank the support from the members, friends, family and their sponsors Jewsons. If you would like to join in with club events or just social squash, then contact them through Facebook or the contact page on the website.
