OKEHAMPTON Hockey Club’s ladies players have recently enjoyed eight weeks of summer league matches.
The league was made up of four teams of club players, all with a mix of youth and experience. The games were fun and competitive, often with hotter conditions than the players are used to!
“Laura’s Legends” were the eventual winners- they were very happy to finish at the top of the table after some very tight results.
Now, the club is looking forward to the 2025/26 season and always welcomes new players.
Ladies training is on Wednesday evenings and will start again at the end of the summer. Junior training is on Saturday mornings and is open to children from year four. All sessions are held at the club’s home pitch, near Okehampton College.
If you would like to know more about joining a friendly club, please email: [email protected]. They would love to hear from you.
