TAVISTOCK AFC announced the departure of club captain Ed Harrison on social media yesterday evening.
Harrison is the third huge name to move on from Langsford Park this summer, following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Aaron Dearing and lethal goalscorer Liam Prynn.
The club wrote: “We can confirm [that] midfielder Ed Harrison has joined Mousehole AFC.
“The number eight made 102 appearances at Step Three level during the last three years scoring 14 times, including that famous winner against Wimborne! We wish you all the best Ed!”
Harrison himself responded to say, “Thank you guys! Some great memories and mates made.”
With this key trio leaving the Lambs, there is certainly a bit of a reset taking place under Stuart Henderson, Dearing joining Exmouth Town FC while Harrison is accompanied at Mousehole by Prynn.
It isn’t all doom and gloom either as a few days prior, it was confirmed that Tyler Elliott, who rejoined in January of this year, will continue playing his football for Tavistock into the 2025/26 campaign.
On the topic of players who arrived midway through the season and highly-rated youngster Max Edgecombe, who joined on loan from Exeter City, has now been snapped up by Plymouth Parkway. He labelled the move to Bolitho Park as a “no brainer”.
Back to Tavistock and the club have learned their fate for the FA Cup and Trophy this season.
In the Trophy, they are set to host fellow Southern League side Larkhall Athletic on September 6, the same opponents as last time around.
Meanwhile, Cornish side AFC St Austell will make the trip to Langsford Park in the extra preliminary round of the much-heralded FA Cup, the tie scheduled for Saturday, August 2.
It is a fascinating time for the club with plenty to talk about regarding player movements and the new season is of course right around the corner now.
