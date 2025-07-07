FIVE athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club turned out on Tuesday, July 1, for round four of the Run Exe 5k series organised by City Runs.
The fast and flat course around Exwick Playing Fields and the River Exe Flood Relief is ideal for those seeking personal bests.
TAC runners certainly did not disappoint, taking first places in each of the MU15, FU20, M35 and M40 age categories. Adam Holland and Sam Larkham finished with identical chip times of 16min 9s, thus claiming joint seventh place overall as well as their M35 and M40 wins.
Not far behind was club junior Freddie Whybrow, taking the MU15 win in 16:46. Following were Charlotte Walker, first FU20 runner in 18:37 and Hazel Walker in 27:57.
On Sunday, the latest Armada Grand Prix race was the 'Magnificent 7' - a challenging 7-mile road-race along the country lanes surrounding Saltash, organised by the Tamar Trotters club.
Amongst a total of 372 finishers, TAC's Tony Shearer took the M70 age category win in a time of 1:04:34. Kate Rogers and Les Wilkinson took fourth and sixth place in their respective F65 and F60 in times of 1:11:13 and 1:11:51. First home of the TAC contingent was Ian Trice in a great time of 49:48, followed by Pete Bazeley in 1:02:51.
Local runners are reminded that the Tavistock Relays take place in the Meadows on the evening of Thursday, July 17, part of carnival week, and that teams should register quickly via the TAC website before places fill up.
There are juniors', ladies' and men's races, and teams of four can be gathered from schools, running clubs, corporate groupings or just sets of running buddies. Each runner runs a 1.1-mile leg up and down the two sides of the river. Sponsorship is by James Armstrong Physio and Dartprint, and the event raises money for good causes nominated by the Tavistock Lions.
