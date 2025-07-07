TAVISTOCK AFC kick-started their pre-season calendar with a win over a group of familiar faces.
On Friday, July 4, the Lambs hosted a Tavistock legends team at Langsford Park with a 6:30pm kick-off.
Prior to the game getting underway, the players joined the rest of the football world in paying their respects to Diogo Jota and André Silva, after the two Portuguese men lost their lives in a car crash the day prior.
Tyler Elliott then opened the scoring in the game, using the light-hearted nature of the occasion to pull off a panenka penalty not long before half-time.
The 1st XI went into the break with this one-goal lead and added two more in the second 45. Both of these strikes came from trialists so their identities remain unknown but it was former Buckland Athletic man Ben Fowles who assisted the second of the evening.
Jack Crago had the opportunity to make it 4-0 as the referee once again pointed to the penalty spot but he saw his effort from 12-yards out saved.
On social media, the club concluded: “It finishes 3-0 here to the Tavistock Firsts, a good contest with some familiar faces.”
Adding, “Our attention now turns to the visit of Truro City [on] Friday 11.”
Truro is their next pre-season clash before the Lambs then host Newquay AFC on Saturday 12. This is followed by visits to Taunton Town on Tuesday 15 and Plymouth Parkway Saturday 19, rounding it out with home clashes against Ivybridge Town (Tuesday 22) and Briton Ferry Llansawel (Saturday 26), either side of a trip to Camelford (Thursday 24).
In other news, Tavistock have learnt their fate in a trio of cup competitions. Ilfracombe Town visit in round one of the Devon Bowl while they meet St Austell and Larkhall Athletic in the FA Cup and Trophy respectively.
