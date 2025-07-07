OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s first pre-season outing of the summer, a clash with St. Day scheduled for July 5, was unfortunately cancelled with the players taking part in an internal match instead.
Attentions will turn to Saturday 12 with a trip to Millbrook on the cards, before they then get three more run-outs throughout July.
Saltash United on Tuesday 15 is next after that, followed by Launceston FC (Saturday 19) and Elburton Villa (Wednesday 23), all of which are away from home.
In other news, Argyle have learned their fate for the first round of the Devon St Luke’s Bowl and it could well be quite exciting.
Exeter City are their opponents with the tie to take place on the weekend of September 23 and 24.
Other ties of note include Bovey Tracey AFC vs Buckland Athletic, Sidmouth Town vs Plymouth Argyle and Torquay United vs Brixham. Axminster Town, Ivybridge Town, Plymouth Parkway and Stoke Gabriel TP all have byes.
