NEW Plymouth Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley has wasted no time making his mark at Home Park with a flurry of transfer activity shaking up the squad in his first few days in charge.
Fresh from bringing in forward Owen Oseni last week, Cleverley – together with Head of Football Operations, David Fox – have now added two more additions ahead of the new Sky Bet League One season.
Brendan Wiredu arrives from Fleetwood Town, while Bim Pepple joins from Luton Town.
Primarily a midfielder, but with the ability to play in central defence and full-back as well, Wiredu joins the Pilgrims following three seasons with the Cod Army, with whom he became captain.
London-born Brendan came through the academy of Charlton Athletic, and had loan spells with Bromley and Colchester United, before departing The Valley in February 2021, bound for Colchester on a permanent basis.
Two seasons of playing regularly in Essex caught the eye of Fleetwood, who paid six figures to tempt Brendan out of the South East for the first time. He has played regularly over three seasons, the first two in League One, and is now set for his next challenge.
“Brendan is a great acquisition for us,” said Cleverley. “He is strong, versatile and, as evidenced by the fact he was Fleetwood’s captain, a leader. It is great to have him on board.”
Born in England, Pepple’s family moved to Canada when he was young, hence he grew up in the youth system of Calgary Foothills FC. He also played in the Canadian Premier League with Calgary-based side Cavalry FC, before heading to Europe.
After a year in the under-19 team at Getafe, he headed back to Cavalry for a brief spell. His goalscoring exploits – six goals in seven – attracted the attention of Luton Town, who were in the Sky Bet Championship at the time.
Whilst a Hatter, Bim had loans with Grimsby Town, Bromley and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Then, at the start of 2024/25, he moved to Southend United on loan, in the Vanarama National League, and hit serious form.
The 11 goals Pepple scored with Southend, in 23 games, saw him recalled by Luton, and sent to Chesterfield, in League Two. With the Spireites, he again impressed, scoring five goals from 15 starts and six substitute appearances.
Cleverley added: “It’s great to have Bim on board, to add to our forward options. He had an excellent campaign last season, scoring lots of goals and contributing wherever he played.
“We are confident he will be an asset for us this, and we look forward to working with him to make him an even better player.”
Both have travelled with the Pilgrims to Austria this week for pre-season training and a fixture against 2 Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Braunschweig on Friday (4pm).
Heading out of Home Park, however, is Ukrainian international Maksym Talovierov, who has signed for Championship club Stoke City.
He signs for the Potters in a transfer deal which sees Argyle recoup the money paid for the defender when he signed in January, plus also includes a sell-on clause.
Also heading for pastures new is Callum Wright, who has joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has played 89 times for Argyle, scoring five times, and teams up with former Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe at The Latics.
