PLYMOUTH Argyle’s position near the bottom of Sky Bet League One continues to look precarious after they slipped to another defeat, this time at home to Bradford City.
Antoni Sarcevic’s second half penalty earned the Bantams victory over his former club at Home Park.
Sarcevic – who played 132 games for the Pilgrims – netted after returning defender Julio Pleguezuelo's push on Stephen Humphrys in front of referee Thomas Parsons.
It was one of two decisions that clearly angered Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley, who did not hide his frustrations following the final whistle.
“I’m quite angry, to be honest,” he said. “I thought the referee has got two big decisions wrong that has decided the outcome of a close football match. That generally happens to the team that is having a tough time than a team that is having good time. It falls in the way of the team that is having a good time.”
Argyle’s loss means they remain in the relegation zone, a place above bottom side Port Vale, but only a point away from the last safety spot.
Cleverley said: “I thought for 65, 70 minutes we were the better side, up to their box. I think we were a little bit lacking ideas, lacking quality, lacking confidence around their box.
“Now we knew that could be an issue. We only had four league goals in the 18-man squad today so that is a worry. Keep putting yourself in that position because I guarantee for Bali (Mumba), for Owen Dale, for Pato (Jamie Paterson) once the first league goal comes then two, three, four will come quickly after.
“I thought we made the team who are in the automatic promotion slots look quite average. I felt we were the better team up to their box, where we lacked a little bit of everything.”
