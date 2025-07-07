First home for the club was Chris Turner in 17.17, closely followed by Rob Kelly in 17.38 and second in his age category, then Andrew Vernon in 19.49, also second in his age category. Claudine Benstead was next in 20.43, first in her category, then Paul Evison 24.00 also second in his age category and Jackie Dawes in 26.31, third in her age category.