NEW Okehampton Running Club member Emma Brock recently took part in the Lairig Ghuru, a race taking you through the spectacular Cairngorms.
Emma said it was far too hot, and it had some endless climbs, but it was a fantastic course and the views and the friendliness of the other runners more than made up for it.
In lockdown, she met a few other runners on zoom and they have stayed in touch ever since. This event meant she was able to meet up with them, one of whom for the first time in person.
On Tuesday evening there was another good showing of ORCs at the fourth event in the series of six for the RunExe 5k Summer Series at Exwick.
First home for the club was Chris Turner in 17.17, closely followed by Rob Kelly in 17.38 and second in his age category, then Andrew Vernon in 19.49, also second in his age category. Claudine Benstead was next in 20.43, first in her category, then Paul Evison 24.00 also second in his age category and Jackie Dawes in 26.31, third in her age category.
Elsewhere, Pearl Barnes tackled the Otter Rail and River 10k, finishing in a time of 1:05:49 and even earning an otter ale at the finish line!
An ORC septet (pictured) headed to Cornwall to take part in the Summer Sunset Half in support of Cornwall Air Ambulance, starting on Perranporth Beach.
Sarah Marvin said it was great to run with so many ORCs and to get to cheer the front runners on as they passed each other on the out and back course.
First home was Ian Duffield in 1:47:56 in eighth overall and second in his age category. He was followed by Jo Page in 1:57:55, second lady, then Matt Grint in 2:14:27, Mo and Sarah Marvin in 2:22:04/06, Sarah was second in her age category, Eddie Bragg in 2:23:11 and Mary Roberts in 2:35:21, third in her age category.
They enjoy it so much that lots of the participants camped there together after the event.
Finally, to the Cosdon Hill Race, hosted by ORC on Sunday as part of the Summer Series of fell races. This traditional race has been going for many years on the day of the Belstone Summer Fair.
In keeping with the traditions and skills required of British fell racing, self-navigation is required by all runners – there are NO course markers for this race of approximately 3.1 miles which has a climb of around 300m over rough open terrain.
It was a great turnout of 14 ORCs including some running it for the first time and record entries with the race being oversubscribed.
A new course record was set of 27:51 with Luke Stannus, the first ORC home in second place in a time of 29:12. He was followed by Aiden Spinney in 33:23, Joe Lane 34:22, Rob Hicks 34:52, Ian Duffield running his second race this weekend in 36:41, Arthur Hicks 38:47 and Stan Hicks 39:15.
They were followed by Claire Warkins, third lady overall in 40:20, Daniel Heggs 42:10, Lou Duffield 50:39, Lorna Cricklow 1:01:47, Olivia Wheeleker and Joanne Teixeira in 1:10:02/03.
Fantastic running by the ORCs in a variety of events and distances again this week.
