TAVISTOCK remain out in front at the top of the Devon Cricket League A Division table after hammering Kilmington by 166 runs.
The Moorlanders piled up 302 for eight in a 49-over game – Rhys Davies leading the way with 89 – then bowled out Kilmington for 136.
Tavistock have a 16-point lead over second-placed Hatherleigh, who chased to win at Bovey Tracey. Thorveron are a further five points back in third.
Tavistock started sedately at Kilmington with Rodney Mupfudza (25) the primary scorer in a running total of 68 for three.
Rhys Davis (89) and Dave Manning (47) put on 111 for the fourth wicket – and the runs kept on coming from Davies and James White.
White, in a 179 for four, was still there at the end on 67 not out, having been involved in stands that added 123, which included one of 78 with Davies.
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock skipper, said: “A crucial partnership between Dave Manning and Rhys Davies laid the perfect foundation.
“Rhys’s ability to adapt to any situation continues to be exceptional and was on full display again.
“James White manipulated the field brilliantly throughout his innings, keeping the scoreboard ticking and the pressure on the opposition.”
Seamers Billy Barriball (2-24) and James McGahey (2-32) reduced Kilmington to 50 for four in reply, then handed over to spinners Tom Clarke and Shaun Daymond.
Clarke (4-18) and Daymond (2-53) worked through the bottom half of the order, with the notable exception of Kilmington’s Aussie import Sam Cuconits, who was not out on 72 when Clarke bowled last man Rob Crabb.
Cleave said Tavistock did not put a foot wrong in the field.
“We showed real discipline and took regular wickets, never allowing Kilmington a sniff of chasing down the target,” said Cleave.
Tom Clarke bowled a beautiful spell. At times he was completely unplayable. He's proved a fantastic asset to the side, and we’re excited to see more spells like that as the season progresses.”
Meanwhile, Tom Hughes hit 60 not out to guide Plymouth 2nd XI to a three-wicket win over D West promotion hopefuls Hatherleigh 2nd XI.
Hatherleigh were glad of an 85-run partnership between Sam Clarke (42) and Rob Fishleigh (59) for getting them up to 200 for eight in a 39-over game.
The home side’s early order had struggled for runs against Plymouth bowlers Jack Hughes (2-35) and Fahad Ali (2-40) before Clarke and Fishleigh got together at 65 for five.
Plymouth’s top six all made it into double figures and consistency ensured no real dramas on the chase until late in the day.
Tom Hughes, in at 64 for three, put on 49 with Pete Evans (33) and 56 with Sam Knapman (27) as the target came down.
Losing Knapman and skipper James Toms four balls apart to Cameron Rowlands (3-28) was a brief setback.
Plymouth got down to the last two overs needing 19 runs to win, which Hughes and Saish Reddy achieved with two balls to spare.
Elsewhere in the D Division West, Chagford continue their hit-and-miss form as they fell to at 73-run defeat at the hands of Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI, which cost them top spot.
Hatherleigh 2nd XI may have lost as well but they collected enough points to edge ahead of Chagford.
