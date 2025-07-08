YELVERTON produced a mini shock in the D Division West when they defeated Barton 2nd XI by six wickets.
Barton arrived at Langton Park third in the table and fresh from knocking Chagford off top spot. Yelverton were in the bottom two.
Barton are still third in the table, but Yelverton have lifted themselves out of the drop spots, where Babbacombe have taken over their old spot.
Barton were all out for 11 in the 34th over. Take out scores from Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan (31) and Oliver Shelton (32) and there was not a lot from the rest.
Hadleigh Scott-Kirk (3-14) and Alistair Horler (3-25) were Yelverton’s leading wicket takers. Lee Foskett (2-38) also got involved.
Chasing low targets can be a fraught affair at times – and nine overs from Sree Sankaranaryanan (2-14) reminded Yelverton there was a job to be done.
Runs from David Ackford (25), Ben Grove (22) and Scott-Kirk (39) ensued there were no slip-ups.
