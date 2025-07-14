RUNNERS from Tavistock Athletic Club tackled a variety of different distances in their races over the last few days.
The weekend saw the running of the annual Hope Trail Festival in Newnham Park, Plymouth, in sweltering conditions. Runners are challenged to complete as many laps of a hilly 5.1-mile course as they are able, within the 12, 24 or 36 hours options offered.
TAC's Les Wilkinson returned a year on from completing nine laps in 12 hours, aiming to bag 10 laps. In spite of the tough conditions, she succeeded, clocking up 51 miles with around 6,000ft of elevation gain - equivalent to two marathons.
Also taking part was TAC's Tracey Oxborough, who completed three laps- over 15 miles.
On Wednesday 9, City Runs held their Start Fitness Exeter 10k - their flat and fast summer race round the footpaths of the River Exe and Exeter Quay. Three TAC athletes took part and all acquitted themselves well.
Charlotte Walker was second lady home, and first in her FU20 age category, in a time of 38min 40s. Hannah Smith followed in 39:40, fourth in her FSen category and Carole Walters won her F60 category in 48:18.
Plymouth Harriers held their annual Summer Five event on Friday 11 - a 2-lap 5-mile undulating course inside and outside of Central Park. TAC's Elizabeth Gillam was first female overall in a great time of 41:39 and Tony Shearer gained first place in his M70 category in 45:45.
This week, TAC is running two events in conjunction with the Tavistock Lion's Carnival week.
On Thursday, in the Meadows, it's the Tavistock Relays, then on Saturday, the regular monthly Tavy 5k race takes on a different character with a later start time of 10am and an extra fun element with prizes for the best fancy dress.
