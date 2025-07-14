TAVISTOCK skipper Sean Cleave dubbed the 10-wicket win over Cullompton as his table-topping side’s ‘most clinical’ display so far.
Skipper Shaun Daymond helped himself to a five-wicket haul as Cully were skittled out for 119.
Openers Billy Barriball and Ian Gray knocked off the runs without mishap as the leaders opened-up a 22-point lead at the top of the table.
On a good day all round for Tavistock’s title aspirations, chasers Hatherleigh lost to Thorverton, who are the new tenants of second place.
Tavistock last graced the Premier Division of the Tolchards DCL way back in 2006.
Sean Cleve, the Tavistock captain, is clearly pleased with the way things are shaping up. What he isn’t doing is getting ahead of himself.
“Overall, this was our most clinical performance of the season, but we know we still have more to do,” said Cleave.
“It is important we continue to back each other and someone steps up when the time comes.”
Cullompton got to 95 for three without too many problems – Dinesh Raheja (21) and Deshan Dias (35) largely responsible – then came apart at the seams.
Left-armer Tom Clarke (2-22) started the collapse, which Daymond concluded on the way to a five-for-21 haul.
Said Cleave: “Shaun was outstanding and truly turned the game on its head.
“Our bowlers were superb, consistent and clinical in tough, hot conditions.
“We held onto everything that came our way in the field, showing just how important it is to back up our bowlers, especially in those conditions.”
Barriball (83no) top scored in Tavistock’s perfunctory run chase. Taking 18 off an over from Paul Rendall sped up the process. Gray jogged along to 35 not out at the other end
“Billy and Ian kept the scoreboard ticking, and made light work of the chase,” said Cleave.
