HATHERLEIGH were ousted from second place in the Tolchards DCL A Division table by a 21-run defeat at the hands of Thorverton.
The second-against-third clash was always likely to be a close-run affair … and so it turned out, swinging one way and then the other.
Shane Yelverton stroked a maiden league century for Thorverton in a 50-over total of 244 for seven.
There was another landmark when Thorverton bowled as Ben Slaviero’s match-winning wicket that dismissed Hatherleigh took his tally for the team to 200.
Yelverton, who went in at 44 for two, briefly partnered Luke Vukusic (48) before laying into the Hatherleigh bowling.
By the time Jasper Presswell got through Yelverton’s defences, he had scored 101 and been involved in stands adding 195. Harry Choules (31) helped put on 71, and Bobby Heard (23) added 63 in the later overs.
Shrey Ghosh (3-42) spun through Thorverton’s lower order.
Hatherleigh’s pursuit misfired at the start with three of the top four out in single figures. George Daldorph had two of them.
Ghosh (29), Presswell (24) and Emmerson Wood (21) began the re-conditioning process, which was further enhanced by Gareth Tidball’s run-a-ball 75 not out.
Alex Jopling’s (2-29) ten overs of spin kept Thorverton having to play catch-up.
Seventy-four to win from the last 10 overs, with Paul Heard just out for 22, proved too much for Tidball on his own.
Bowling returnees Daldorph (4-26) and Yelverton (2-40) prised out the tail to leave Hatherleigh all out for 223.
Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, said he was proud of his team for refusing to give it away
“We showed great character to get as close as we did – and Gareth batted extremely well,” said Cockwill.
“We fielded and bowled well in the conditions and were happy at the halfway stage.
“Unfortunately, we lost a few early wickets, which meant we were playing catch-up.”
