CORNWOOD 3rd XI thrashed Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI by 104 runs to move into second place in the Tolchards DCL E Division West.
Charlie Farmer (44) and Josh Whiting (39) were instrumental in getting the Wood up to 157 for five. Ethan Carlisle (73no) and Adam Goodliffe (45) kicked on close to the eventual total of 288 for six.
Andy King (2-30) posted B&B’s best nine-over bowling figures.
Bridestowe & Belstone made a respectable start as Phil Hatton (25) Toby Gostling (30) and David Penberthy all contributed to reaching 103 for three in the first 20 overs.
Losing three wickets for 14 runs ended Bridestowe & Belstone’s prospects of chasing down the runs – and Penberthy’s demise for 36 precipitated a collapse to 184 all out.
Evie Privett (4-19) dealt with B&B’s lower-order batters with the minimum of fuss.
Seventh-placed Bridestowe host fourth-placed Stokeinteignhead next.
