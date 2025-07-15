YELVERTON bounced back from their 215-run drubbing by Plymouth CS&R with a 22-run win over D West promotion-chasers Chagford.
The side that had been bowled out for 51 by Civil was made of sterner stuff this time round as it motored to 268 for eight.
Mike Lemmings (46) and skipper David Ackford (63) gave Yelverton a 71-run start, which was topped-up by Matt Smale (30), Ben Pearson (34) and Hadleigh Scott-Kirk (35).
Tom Baycock (3-31) ended Ackford’s marathon stay of 89 balls during stands that took Yelverton from 0-203.
Chagford openers Roger Whittingtham (62) and Jack Brijnath (73) knocked off 112 before they were separated by Lemmings (2-35).
Whittingham batted on and on past 200 with Baycock (35) chipping in.
The turning point was the spell when Chagford slid from 198 for three to 209 for seven.
Chagford had slowed to 246 for eight when their overs ran out.
Three wickets each for Hadleigh Scott-Kirk (3-28) and Matt Smale (3-61) proved Chagford’s undoing.
After this result, Yelverton sit ninth on 120 points with Babbacombe (109pts) the only team below them in the standings.
Heading in the other direction and Hatherleigh 2nd XI’s turn at the top of the D West table only lasted as long as it took for Kenn to beat them by seven wickets.
For the third week running, there is a new name at the top of the leader board, where Plymouth 2nd XI have followed Chagford and Hatherleigh 2nd XI to the front of the grid.
There is a real logjam behind Plymouth (153pts) where Chagford (151), Ivybridge (150), Hatherleigh (147) and Plymouth CS&R (143) are queued up.
Hatherleigh’s prospects did not look great after they were bowled out for a measly 96. The best of a modest set of scores were Danny Forrester’s 18 and 16 for Rob Fishleigh.
Andy Mead, the former Exeter seamer, marked his first appearance in eight years with a four-wicket haul for Kenn.
By the time Mead was wheeled into the attack, James Mason (2-17) and Hugh Stronge (3-39) had taken out the top order.
Kenn openers Martin Swannell (23) and Chris May (54) made the run chase a formality.
Yelverton visit Babbacombe next whilst Hatherleigh host Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI.
Lastly, Dave Ball responded to being left out of the first team by stroking 65 not out to steer Tavistock 2nd XI to a 10-wicket win over Stokeinteignhead.
The Villagers were bowled out for 128 by the combined efforts of Dylan Rundle (4-19), Ben Evans (3-13) and Ryan Burke (2-3).
Having got to 96 for two thanks almost entirely to openers Anuj Tiwari (49) and S K Kurlakose (30), losing eight for 32 was quite a collapse.
Ball and Burke (53no) needed 21.3 overs to clinch the win that took Tavistock up to third in the table.
Tavistock jump above Stoke in the E Division West standings and into third as a result, six points ahead with both sides having won six games and lost four to date.
Cornwood 3rd XI, who boast the same record, are in second and just two points away from Tavistock whilst Abbotskerswell 2nd XI lead the way having won eight and lost two.
Next up for Tavi is a home game against rock-bottom Dartington & Totnes.
