West Devon Primary Schools Cross Country.

The West Devon Primary Schools winter 2025 cross country series results have been issued.
Over three months (February, March and April) six cross country races took place involving West Devon primary schools and two from Cornwall - St Joseph’s, Launceston and Callington Primary.
All the runs were organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA)
Tavistock area schools ran in the town park The Meadows, on Whitchurch Down and at Leg O’Mutton, Yelverton.
Okehampton area schools ran routes at Simmons Park and from Chagford Cricket Club.
The Tavistock area school results were as follows:
Year 3 & 4. Large schools – 1st Horrabridge, 2nd Callington, 3rd St Andrew’s, Buckland Monachorum, 4th Tavistock, 5th Whitchurch, 6th St Peter’s, Tavistock; 7th St Joseph’s, Launceston
Small schools – 1st Meavy, 2nd Lew Trenchard, 3rd Gulworthy/Lamerton, 4th Mary Tavy & Brentor, 5th Bere Alston and 6th Lifton.
Individual winners. Boys – 1st, Kurtis (Horrabridge), 2nd Dominic (St Peter’s), and 3rd Cooper (Callington).
Girls – 1st Holly (Whitchurch), 2nd Iris (Horrabridge) and 3rd Summer (Tavistock).
Year 5/6. Large schools: 1st Whitchurch, 2nd St Andrew’s, Buckland Monachorum, 3rd Horrabridge, 4th Tavistock, 5th St Peter’s, 6th Callington and 7th St Joseph’s.
Small schools: 1st Meavy, 2nd Lew Trenchard, 3rd Mary Tavy & Brentor, 4th Lifton, 5th Gulworthy/Lamerton, and 6th Bere Alston.
The Okehampton area schools results were as follows:
Large school winners – Okehampton followed by St James, Chagford and North Tawton
Small schools – 1st Bridestowe, 2nd Milton Abbot, 3rd Boasley Cross, near Okehampton.
Individual winners. Boys – 1st Jack from St James, 2nd Jacob Bridestowe and 3rd Reuben North Tawton. Girls – 1st Isabelle from Milton Abbot, 2nd Hetty, Okehampton, 3rd Sofia, Bridestowe.
Year 5 & 6. Large schools – 1st Okehampton, 2nd Chagford, 3rd North Tawton, 4th St James.
Small schools – 1st Bridestowe, 2nd Boasley Cross.
Individual winners boys – 1st James, Okehampton, 2nd Alistair, Bridestowe, 3rd Lawrence, Okehampton
Girls 1st Lucy, Bridestowe, 2nd Matilda, Chagford, 3rd Lily-Rose, North Tawton.
The Alford Cup (given by the Alford family of Sourton), was won by Okehampton Primary competing at Simmons Park, Okehampton.
OCRA school sports coordinator Mhairi McCall thanked young leaders from Okehampton and Tavistock Colleges and the volunteers who made the event possible.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.