TAVISTOCK Squash Club hosted the Alex’s Oak Tree Medal team squash competition on the evening of Monday, May 12.
With experience and standards mixing together, team one was Kieran Savage, Andy Marsh, and Marie Herbert, team two was Tom Honey, Andrzej Matysik, and Wendy Savage and finally, team three was Jon Parsons, Mel Thomas, and Ron Bushel.
Individual match results contributed to the overall team score and across the course of the evening, the players scrapped for every point with team two emerging as the medal winners by accumulating five wins out of six and securing the top spot with a well-deserved win.
Congratulations to Tom, Andrzej and Wendy for playing some great squash on the night in warm conditions. Well done also to all who participated, contributing to such an entertaining evening.
If you would like to join in with club events or just social squash then please make contact through Facebook or via the website.
