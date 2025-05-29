OLIVER Smart stole the headlines for Tavistock Run Project recently with a stellar run of 13 minutes and 45 seconds over 5000 metres.
Running in the Comeback 5k at the Battersea Park track in South London, Ollie bettered his PB by 25 seconds and rewrote the TRP record book with plenty more to come from him.
Meanwhile, the club staged the Langstone Fell Race on Saturday, May 31. Over a challenging course with swirling mist and light rain, Frankie Smith could be a star of the future as he led from gun to tape in the junior race, while dad Wesley took a solid 7th in the senior event.
This weekend just gone then, a number of TRP members took part in the Burrator 10k, while coach Dave Chanter went away on international duty, looking after the Great Britain team at the European Masters Mountain Running Championships in Sicily.
